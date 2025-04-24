Grown a Row encourages Armstrong residents to plant extra vegetables to help those in need

Photo: Pexels People are being encouraged to plant extra vegetables to help battle food insecurity.

It is once again time to Grow a Row in Armstrong to help battle food insecurity.

“We hear on the news every day the challenges people are facing with putting food on the table. One thing you could do, if you are able and willing, is to grow a row,” said Jill de la salle.

The idea is to plant and extra row of produce in a home garden that will then be given to the less fortunate.

Although the Spallumcheen/Armstrong Food Initiative Society (SAFIS) won’t be starting the Produce Sharing Program at the community garden behind the red caboose on Smith Drive until July 7, de la salle said, they are encouraging anyone who has room in their garden to plant an extra row or two.

Any excess produce can be brought to the volunteers at the community garden between 9 and 10 a.m. Mondays.

Then from 10 a.m. to noon, the food will be passed on to people who do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

“To accommodate people who are working or who cannot drop off or pick up in the morning, we will also be open from 5 to 6:30 p.m. for drop off and pick up. The program will run every Monday from July 7 to Oct. 6.