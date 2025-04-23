Okanagan Film Commission looking for experienced film crew members to work on Vernon, North Okanagan productions

Photo: Pexels A slate of independent feature film productions are set to take place in Vernon and the North Okanagan from June through November 2025.

Hollywood is calling on the North Okanagan.

The Okanagan Film Commission is looking for experienced film crew members across all departments to help bring the projects to life.

“There’s no shortage of stunning locations in the North Okanagan — what we need now is to show producers we’ve got the skilled crew to match. This is a real opportunity to put our region on the map in a big way,” said ?Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner

“Let’s show that Vernon and the North Okanagan have what it takes to support great filmmaking.”

The productions will be independently driven, lower-budget films, all to be shot entirely in the region. Summerland said to ensure these projects land here — and stay here — "we need to show that the North Okanagan has the infrastructure in place, especially when it comes to skilled and reliable crew."

Positions Available Include (but are not limited to):

Cinematographers

Production Managers

Assistant Directors

Art Directors & Art Department

Costume Designers

Hair & Makeup Artists

Sound Mixers / Recordists

Gaffers & Grips

Production Assistants

Location Managers

Set Decorators

Script Supervisors

Editors

Transportation & Unit Support

The OFC is seeking experienced crews and are asking people to apply only if they have relevant film/TV production experience.

A solid work ethic, professionalism, and a positive attitude are key.

Filming will take place between June and November 2025, with varying schedules depending on each project.

Email resumes and any relevant portfolio links to [email protected].?

Crews are also encouraged to keep their profiles updated on: