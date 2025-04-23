City of Vernon starting program to encourage people to plant trees on their properties

Photo: Pixabey City of Vernon starting program to encourage people to plant trees.

The City of Vernon is launching the Trees for Tomorrow program in celebration of Earth Day.

The community initiative encourages residents to plant trees on their own properties.

Vernon residents can pick up a $75 tree voucher to use towards the purchase of trees at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden, Swan Lake Market & Garden and the Flower Spot.

Vouchers are available to all residents, but are limited to one per person. They can be picked up at the community service building, 3001 32nd Ave., while supplies last.

“This program is a simple but impactful way for our community to take part in local climate action and enhance our urban tree canopy,” said Climate Action Specialist Kevin McCarty

City staff will be onsite at the Chamber Expo at Kal Tire Place North to share more information about the program. The Chamber Expo is April 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.