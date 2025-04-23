Regional District of North Okanagan providing more free FireSmart programs

Photo: RDNO Regional district is offering free FireSmart programs.

More areas of the North Okanagan will be getting the FireSmart treatment.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is launching two FireSmart pilot programs for its Electoral Area residents.

The RDNO FireSmart Chipping Program and the RDNO FireSmart Home Assessment Program will both make the region a little safer from fires.

FireSmart is a national program designed to help communities and homeowners reduce the risk of wildfire damage around their properties with a series of proactive measures and best practices to make properties and communities more resilient to the wildfire threat.

“Implementing FireSmart practices is a shared responsibility among homeowners, communities, and governments, ensuring a safer and more resilient environment for everyone,” the RDNO said in a press release.

The FireSmart Chipping Program is designed to help residents reduce wildfire risks by providing free chipping services for tree branches, shrubs and other woody debris.

“It encourages homeowners to clear their properties of potential fire hazards, promoting a safer environment for all,” the RDNO said.

This program is open to all residents of RDNO Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, or F. Residents can sign up for the program here.

Please note that limited timeslots are available and that each resident is eligible for one pick-up for the year 2025.

The FireSmart Home Assessment Program offers residents personalized assessments of their properties to identify potential wildfire risks and provide recommendations for mitigation. A trained Local FireSmart Representative will conduct these assessments, helping homeowners take proactive steps to protect their homes and communities. This program is open to all residents of Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, or F. Residents can sign up to receive an assessment by clicking here.

Limited time slots are available, and assessment lead times may vary.

“We are dedicated to providing high-quality services and fostering a safe and sustainable community”, said Bob Fleming, chair of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee and director of Electoral Area B.

“Through initiatives like these, we continue to prioritize the well-being of our residents and the protection of the Okanagan’s natural environment. These programs are vital steps in ensuring that our residents are well-prepared."

For more information about the FireSmart Chipping Program and the FireSmart Home Assessment Program, click here or contact the FireSmart co-ordinator at [email protected].