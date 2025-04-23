Ministy of Transportation says keeping original Baxter Bridge would pose safety risk

Photo: Facebook Baxter Bridge replacement being built (bottom)

The locals want to keep it, but the old Baxter Bridge is a considered a liability and has to go.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit says construction is well underway on the replacement for the historic Baxter Bridge that sits 11 kilometres east of Enderby.

Work on the bridge is over 75 per cent complete and has a scheduled completion in spring 2026. The two-lane structure is being made with concrete and steel and is expected to last 75 years. The bridge will also realign Trinity Valley Road and Miska Road which will enhance safety while minimizing impacts to the public.

A local group has been making noise to keep the old bridge from being demolished. The existing one-lane bridge was built in 1950 and is primarily made of timber.

When asked by Castanet if the existing bridge could remain, the ministry said it poses many liabilities.

“Leaving the old bridge in place would be unsafe and poses additional liability for the Ministry of Transportation and Transit. The maintenance and rehabilitation costs are prohibitive related to ensuring the structure is safe,” stated Kalen Lumgair, Public Affairs Officer with the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

Castanet has reached out to the ministry to see if there’s an official date for the bridge’s demolition.