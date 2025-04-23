Jakob Tobler, co-founder of Okanagan Spring Brewery has passed away

Photo: Facebook Jakob Tobler, the man who brought European flair to Vernon when he co-founded Okanagan Spring Brewery in 1985, died April 16.

“Rest in Peace Dad, not only did we lose a BC craft brewing pioneer, but also an amazing, loving and caring father,” Stefan Tobler posted on Facebook in announcing his father's passing.

Born in 1941 in Kunbaja, Hungary, Jakob’s early life was steeped in European traditions. Raised in Germany, he was introduced to the world of hospitality at a young age by his parents, who involved him in their local businesses.

“This early exposure planted the seeds of a lifelong dedication to creating spaces where people could gather, connect and enjoy themselves,” the Facebook post says.

In the 1970s, Jakob opened a nightclub, “Old Man Diskothek” in Dinkelscherben, Germany, “offering a safe and vibrant place for young people to socialize. It was more than just a business, it was an expression of his belief in community and his natural ability to bring people together.”

Jakob emigrated to Canada in the 1980s with his wife, Emma, and their young family. In 1985, alongside his friend Buko von Krosigk, he co-founded what would become one of British Columbia’s earliest craft breweries, Okanagan Spring Brewery.

“Their shared vision drew inspiration from traditional Bavarian brewing methods and set out to offer an alternative to the mainstream. That first beer marked the beginning of a new chapter — not only in Jakob’s life, but in the growing local appreciation for quality, small-batch brewing. While his achievements in brewing earned him a place in the region’s business history, it was Jakob’s values that truly defined his legacy — his work ethic, his devotion to family, and his pride in his heritage.”

A celebration of life will be held in the near future, with more information to come.