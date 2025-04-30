CrossFit Vernon hosting fundraiser in honour of Randall Toop

Photo: CrossFit Vernon CrossFit Vernon will be holding a fitness event to raise funds in honour of Randall Toop.

CrossFit Vernon is hosting fundraiser in support of one of its own after a member's brother passed away.

Brooke Toop told Castanet that CrossFit has helped her through the grieving process after losing her brother Randall in August 2024.

She said Randall was one of the most “funny people in the world.”

“He was just a kind and genuine person, he loved his family and just had so much to give to the world,” said Toop.

The Randall Toop Memorial Fundraiser is a HYROX-style fitness event raising funds for HeadsUpGuys, an organization focused on supporting men’s mental health. The event is about raising awareness and starting conversations about mental health.

The fitness challenge starts at 9 a.m. on May 31 at CrossFit Vernon, 3-1935 11th Ave. Solo entries require a $40 donation and partner entries a $50 donation.

Registration information can be found by contacting CrossFit Vernon or Brooke Toop.