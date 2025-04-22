Greater Vernon Cultural Centre receives boost as new fundraising campaign is introduced

Ben Low-On

The Together 4 Culture Fundraising campaign was launched Tuesday by members of the community and city staff to help build the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

"It's important that the community live up to the commitment that was made in 2018. We need to work the best we can to fundraise to support this project,” said Pat Cochrane, chair of the Together 4 Culture Fundraising campaign.

The Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is set to be built on 31st Ave and will house the Vernon Public Art Gallery, as well as the Museum & Archives of Vernon.

“These projects are long and complicated. They involve significant planning, both at the building stage and at the financing stage. And now we're moving,” said Vernon Mayor, Victor Cumming.

At the press conference the fundraising committee announced that 30 per cent of its community fundraising goal has been raised, which is about $1.6 million. To give a helping boost, artist Janet Armstrong and Lloyd Davies donated a check worth $70,000.

“Every community needs a cultural hub, a public space for people to come together to celebrate,” said Armstrong.

The total cost of building the centre has not been finalized, but the most recent estimate was $46 million.

The RDNO has provided funds to ensure the project's completion and has applied for another federal grant. It was added that if the fundraising was successful, it would reduce the need for higher taxation to fund the project.

“Our money is primarily in the land, which is really good. For taxpayers, that's where they're gonna start and it will put in a significant investment,” said Cummings.

Building permits are expected to be issued by June and construction is set to start late this summer. The estimated opening of the centre is 2028.