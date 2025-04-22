Local group making moves to save historic Baxter Bridge near Enderby

Photo: Save the Baxter Bridge Group hold rally to save Baxter Bridge

A local group has been making moves to try and save the historic Baxter Bridge located 11 kilometres east of Enderby.

The group recently held two rallies on the bridge April 9. Greg Robinson, Admin of Facebook Group “Save the Baxter Bridge” said the rallies had over 110 people in attendance.

“There's so many people against it. It's a beautiful old truss bridge and there's no reason for it to be torn down,” said Robinson.

Members have also been gathering signatures in support of keeping the bridge. The group is planning on taking the petition to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit and their MLA. Anyone who wants to sign the petition is encouraged to contact the Facebook group or visit Roots and Rascals.

The ministry previously told Castanet that the Baxter Bridge would be demolished. The one-lane bridge has been in service since 1950, it’s being replaced by a two-lane concrete and steel bridge that is expected to last up to 75 years

Robinson told Castanet the new bridge does not have any sidewalks, creating a safety hazard.

“They're saying they need wide shoulders to allow for that, but it’s still not safe for pedestrians if there's not a curb,” said Robinson

He estimates that between 50-75 people use the bridge daily during the summer months.

“Locals over the last 75 years have used it to walk across and swim off it. They haven't taken the locals that use it every day into consideration at all,” said Robinson.

When the group has tried to get more information about the bridge’s demolition, Robinson says they have been in talks with the MLA office but have received little contact from the province.

“We're at a standstill,” said Robinson.

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit for any updates.

-With files from Chelsey Mutter