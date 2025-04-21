Archway Society for Domestic Peace highlighting the importance of Denim Day

Photo: ThinkStock.com Archway Society highlighting the importance of Denim Day

The Archways Society for Domestic Peace is highlighting the importance of Denim Day during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Denim Day is an international campaign that challenges myths surrounding sexual violence, particularly victim-blaming narratives. The campaign is recognized every year on April 30.

Denim Day’s roots go back to 1998 when a rape conviction was overturned by the Italian Supreme Court. The court assumed that since the woman was wearing tight jeans, she must have participated in the removal, giving consent.

In response, women in the Italian Parliament wore denim in solidarity with the survivor.

Archway Society is inviting everyone to take part in Denim Day to show support and use it as an opportunity to have conversations about consent, victim-blaming and the importance of supporting survivors.

“Let’s connect, spread awareness, and ensure survivors know they are heard, believed, and supported,” states a press release.