Photo: Enderby Fire Hall Fire crews make quick work of blaze

Firefighters made quick work of an Enderby apartment fire, Monday morning.

Calls about a fire at an apartment complex on George Street, across from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, started to come in at 5 a.m., Enderby Fire Department chief Richard Bastiaansen said.

Crews quickly took down the flames, containing the blaze to a single unit.

RCMP are investigating the incident.