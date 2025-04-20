City of Enderby looking for sculptor to create a piece that will be placed near city hall

Photo: City of Enderby City looking for sculptors

The City of Enderby is looking for artists with innovative sculpture ideas to create a piece that will be displayed on the east side of Highway 97A, adjacent to Enderby City Hall.

The city will lease the sculpture from the successful artists for $2,000 per year. The structure will be installed in June 2025 and removed in April 2026. Placement of the sculpture may be negotiated into a two-year term.

More information on the program, including required specifications for proposed sculptures and how to submit an application can be found here.

The application deadline is May 23, 2025, and inquiries can be made by contacting Kurt Inglis via email of (250) 838-7230.