Vernon's Forever Home Sanctuary holding a fundraising party on April 26

Photo: FHS Forever Home Sanctuary is raising funds to purchase a permanent location.

Forever Home Sanctuary (FHS) is hosting "A Party for Marti-Fundraising Carnival" to help critters in need of a place to call home.

Held April 26 at the Vernon recreation centre, money raised from the event will go towards caring for rescued farm animals, including horses, goats, chickens and sheep.

Earlier this year, FHS launched a capital campaign to purchase its own property.

It is currently operating out of an acreage in the Lavington area.

“This milestone will provide a secure, permanent home for the sanctuary’s mission of offering refuge, rehabilitatio, and emotional healing,” said a press release from FHS, which is a registered Canadian charity.

“We are at an essential moment in our journey,” Angie Ioakimidou, founder of Forever Home Sanctuary, said at the launch of the capital campaign. “Owning our own property will provide the stability we need to grow and enhance our ability to serve both animals and people in profound ways. We are ready to make a bigger impact in our community.”

Marge Bomford has seen the work FHS does first-hand after taking in her senior horse.

“These folks do an awesome job rescuing domestic animals that have fallen into a dire need for a new home,” Bomford told Castanet in an email.

Bomford said she was forced to find a new home for her beloved horse after having to downsize and move from her former property.

Tickets for the 19+ April 26 fundraiser are $65 each and include carnival food and one drink.

“Whether you’re here for the games, the food or just the fun atmosphere, this is the ultimate carnival experience for adults looking to make a difference,” said a post on the FHS Facebook page.

Tickets can be purchased through e-transfer to [email protected].

People can also e-transfer donations to that email account as well as through Canada Helps.

Written cheques can be sent to 132 Lewis Rd., Vernon, B.C., V1B 3E7.

All donations over $25 will get a tax receipt.

To learn more about Forever Home Sanctuary and how you can support its mission, visit their website.