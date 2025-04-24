Neighbours fed up with a "problem house" in the Harwood area of Vernon

Photo: Ben Low-On Vernon RCMP were called to a shooting in the 4000 block of 25th Street on April 16.

While RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in the Harwood area of Vernon, neighbours are sounding the alarm over ongoing incidents on the block.

Calling it a problem house, one neighbour in the 4000 block of 25th Street, said there have been issues with the residents of the home for several years.

The neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said police have been called to the home numerous times.

The neighbour suspects someone is dealing drugs out of the house.

“There is a whole history around this house,” the neighbour said. “As a neighbourhood, we are beyond done.”

The neighbour said the RCMP Emergency Response Team has been the home and they also claim a young mother died in the home, but did know the circumstances around the death.

The neighbour noted the house is close to WL Seaton Secondary School on 27th Street “and kids are walking by it."

“The cops are there all the time. It just doesn't stop. We are fed up.”

The latest incident on that block occurred April 16 when Vernon RCMP responded to a shooting in which one person was injured.

“Two suspects, believed to be male, were seen fleeing the scene on foot — one wearing a red sweater with a blue puffy vest and shoulder-length curly hair, and the other in a white hooded sweater,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“Investigators also received reports that an older model, beige, Toyota Sienna van, was observed in the area, occupied by two individuals reportedly wearing hockey masks."

The neighbour, who was in their yard at the time of the incident, said the shooting was even more worrisome considering it happened shortly before noon.

The neighbour said they heard a single shot, adding they know what fireworks sound like and “this was a very different sound.”

Terleski said due to privacy rules and regulations, RCMP could not comment on the problem house.