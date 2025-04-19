Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation once again teaming up with Tim Hortons to raise money for needed equipment

Photo: File photo The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual spring fundraising campaign has started with a smile.

This year, the foundation is raising funds for two Panda Warmers – essential neonatal equipment that provides immediate warmth to stabilize tiny newborn bodies while healthcare workers perform a vital initial assessment and monitor each baby’s health.

The foundation will be joining forces again this year with Tim Horton’s on its Smile Cookies Campaign and continue to be the recipient of the annual Have a Heart Radiothon, now in its 22nd year.

“This equipment helps staff feel confident that they are providing the highest standard of care,” says Dr. Jody Snook, head of VJH Pediatrics Department. “If necessary, the basic tools for critical interventions are all available. But perhaps most importantly, Panda Warmers give mom and dad peace of mind because they keep their baby right there beside them.”

Danika Wellsm, an ICU nurse at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, knows all too well the importance of having the right tools at the right time. She’s had two healthy babies at VJH and both births ended up being more complicated than she expected.

“I decided to share my story because you never know when this vital pediatric machine will save a life,” says Danika. “I certainly never expected both of my babies to need it, but I’m so grateful it was there because it meant they got the excellent care they needed at VJH.”

This past January, Wellsm's daughter Maeva was born by C-section after another high-risk pregnancy. Her lungs were full of mucus and as she struggled to breathe Wellsm relived the exact same nightmare from two years earlier when Sullivan was born.

Just like with Sullivan, Maeva was whisked across the room to a waiting Panda Warmer. After many tense minutes, Maeva was stabilized and three days later, Wellsm and her husband brought their beautiful baby girl home.

Today, both Maeva and Sullivan are thriving.

Vernon Jubilee is the third busiest hospital in Interior Health with almost 900 babies born every year. Having essential labour and delivery equipment means newborns get the best possible care close to home.

“When we heard that our hospital’s fleet of Panda Warmers is aging, it was a no-brainer to focus our appeal this year to replace these machines. We know how important it is to have cutting-edge technology to offer the best care locally,” says Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation.

She notes that community partners and the generosity of the community has always been at the heart of their spring appeal to support the women’s and children’s department at the hospital.

“And thanks to Grizzly Curb & Concrete, every single gift donated to the spring appeal will be doubled, up to $20,000,” says McBrearty. “It really is incredible what we can accomplish as a community. Together, we can make a difference for expecting families in the North Okanagan.”

The $2 Smile Cookies will be available through May 4 with 100% of all proceeds from Smile Cookies sold by Tim Hortons in Vernon and Lumby going towards supporting neonatal care at VJH.

Smile Cookies can also be ordered in bulk and delivered to friends, co-workers or anyone needs a smile.

To order cookies, call or visit your favourite Timmies.