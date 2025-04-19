Vernon's Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society advocating for more trails

Photo: Ribbons of Green Society The Okanagan Rail Trail, that starts in Vernon and heads south towards Kelowna, has proven to be highly popular with thousands of annual visitors.

What was once a dream is becoming a reality as a cycling and pedestrian route from Sicamous to Osoyoos continues to take shape, while two groups are pressing for even more trails.

The trail system will be getting longer as construction on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail progresses.

To the south, construction has begun on a section of trail to link West Kelowna to Peachland.

Recognizing a gap existed between Armstrong, at the south end of the Shuswap North Rail Trail and the north end of the ORT in Coldstream, Vernon-based Ribbons of Green Trails Society (RoGTS) has teamed with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society (ASTS) to advocate for the completion of a route to close that gap.

Recently, the two groups provided briefing documents on the route alternatives for a connector trail to all the applicable municipal and provincial political representatives.

“It’s been a complex project,” says RoGTS President Richard Stranks. “To come up with practical route alternatives we’ve had to work with four municipalities, RDNO, multiple provincial representatives, tourism organizations and other trail groups. We’ve had to bushwack on our own to look at options in the field. Some sections are simple, others much more complicated.”

Both the groups believe the northern section from Kelowna to Sicamous will provide great active transportation and recreation benefits.

“Evidence from similar trails in Canada and the U.S. show that once the north section is complete, we’ll have a significant national and international asset,” said Ritchie Leslie, RoGTS director. “With Kelowna Airport right on the trail already, all the pieces are in place and as the Trail of the Okanagans extends into wine country to the south the economic benefits can only accelerate.”

ASTS Secretary Ron Neden added, “If you’re a local and you want to see our vision realized contact your municipal and provincial representatives and ask them to support this project as a priority.”