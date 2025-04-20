Kalamalka Fly Fishers Club will be holding free fishing weekend in Vernon's Polson Park May 3 - 4

There was some doubt the annual free fishing weekend in Vernon's Polson Park would be held this year, but the Kalamalka Fly Fishers Club have some good news.

“The fishing weekend is a go,” said club member Perry Wainwright. “It will be held Saturday May 3 and Sunday May 4.”

For more than 25 years, hundreds of rainbow trout were delivered by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC to the pond in Polson Park where they could be caught by children.

There were concerns that 2024 would be the last year for the popular event because the City of Vernon is naturalizing Vernon Creek where it runs through the park, and part of the multi-phase plan is to get rid of the pond.

However, Wainwright said the city will not begin the next phase of the multi-million dollar project until after the fishing weekend is held, allowing for at least one more year of casting a line.

Up to 400 youths take part in the event and they are allowed two fish each. For many of the kids, it is the first fish they have ever caught.

“It's a good chance for [parents] to come down with their kids and experience fishing,” said Wainwright, adding the event is free and open to all children.

New this year, the club will provide eye protection for the young anglers, with each participant receiving a pair of safety glasses.

“If they don't have a rod, we have rods that they can use,” said Wainwright, adding club members will be on hand to offer fishing advice and share their expertise.

While the fishing is free, hotdogs, pop and chips can be purchased.

Fishing takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.