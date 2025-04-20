Annual camping trips for First Vernon Boy Scout Troop began in 1921

Photo: Vernon Museum A boy scout camp in Vernon in the 1920s.

Over the Easter weekend of 1921, a group of local boys set off on an adventure that would spark a lasting tradition in the Vernon area. The First Vernon Boy Scout Troop — 29 out of 30 members — headed out to camp in the BX, just outside Vernon.

While Vernon Scouts had previously ventured to Okanagan Lake in 1913, this particular excursion marked the true beginning of annual camping for the troop.

On Good Friday evening, Assistant Scoutmaster Tom Jessett led an “advance guard” to the campsite. The weather was reportedly threatening, so the scouts bundled up in their great coats, worn bandolier-style. Each scout brought his own food, and preparing it took up a good portion of their time at camp.

A menu recorded in a scrapbook — later donated to the Vernon Archives — offers a glimpse into their meals: porridge, bread and butter, bacon, and tea for breakfast; sausage, potatoes, and rice for lunch; and canned salmon, more bread and butter, cheese, and tea for dinner. It may sound simple, but it was enough to keep them going—though not without a few mishaps. This camp turned out to be the first and last time the leaders encouraged individual cooking. More cuts, bruises, and burns occurred during those four days than in all the other camps combined!

Despite the culinary challenges, the scouts had a memorable time. The Vernon News captured the spirit of the weekend with the headline, “Vernon Scouts Have Good Time in Camp: Spend Easter Exploring Neighboring Hills and Studying Nature” — an assessment the boys themselves confirmed.

Alongside outdoor exploration, the scouts took part in various skill-building activities: estimation work, signaling with flashlights and flags, and, of course, cooking. There were also games, including “mock invasions” where the boys defended their camp with great enthusiasm. Each night closed with a campfire, where one scout — Julian Robarge — entertained the group with a well-loved collection of stories.

Scouting was still new in Vernon in the early 20th century. The first steps toward forming a troop came in 1913, when Geoffrey Kearne (Anglican Church) and Guy Bagnall (Methodist Church) began organizing their boys’ clubs along scouting lines. The First Vernon Boy Scout Troop officially registered in 1914.

The 1921 Easter camp was such a success that summer camping quickly became an annual tradition, and Ellison Park was a favourite destination through the 1950s. In 1926, thanks to community support and fundraising, the troop was able to build its own Scout Hall on 30th Street—a fixture until its demolition in 1972.

Over the years, Vernon’s Scouts became part of the broader North Okanagan scouting region, though that designation ended in 2020. The movement itself evolved too, becoming fully co-ed in 1998. But that spring weekend in 1921 still stands as the beginning of a proud tradition in local scouting history.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.