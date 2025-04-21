Chantel Wiese named new manager of corporate services for City of Armstrong

Photo: City of Armstrong Chantel Wiese is the new manager of corporate services the City of Armstrong

Chantel Wiese is the new manager of corporate services for the City of Armstrong.

Wiese will also serve as the city’s corporate officer.

Wiese brings more than 11 years of local government experience, with a background in corporate administration, having most recently served as the Director of Corporate Services for the District of Elkford.

Wiese holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree, First Nations Studies with a minor in Human Geography from the University of British Columbia.

She has also obtained several certificates through the Local Government Management Association.

“We look forward to welcoming Ms. Wiese to our team and the community of Armstrong” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer.