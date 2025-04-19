Vernon Dodge donates $10,000 to North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: NOHS Vernon Dodge drove a $10,000 donation to the North Okanagan Hospice Society through the Drive for a Cause giveaway

Vernon Dodge drove a $10,000 donation to the North Okanagan Hospice Society through the Drive for a Cause giveaway.

“The contribution will directly support our Hospice at Home and Grief and Bereavement programs, enabling us to extend compassionate care and support to individuals and families in our community,” the NOHS said in a press release.

The Hospice at Home program brings professional end-of-life care into the homes of those wishing to spend their final days surrounded by loved ones. This initiative offers comprehensive services, including nursing care, counselling, and volunteer support, ensuring comfort and dignity for patients and their families.

NOHS Grief and Bereavement services provide support to individuals coping with the loss of a loved one. Through counselling, support groups, and community outreach, the organization helps individuals navigate their grief journey with compassion and understanding.

As these programs operate without government funding, community support is vital.

“Vernon Dodge’s donation exemplifies the profound impact local businesses can have on essential community services," the NOHS said.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the residents of the North Okanagan for voting for NOHS in the Drive for a Cause giveaway. Your support empowers us to continue our mission of providing compassionate end-of-life care and grief support to those in need.”

For more information about NOHS programs or to make a donation, click here.

The NOHS is a registered charity that operates a 12-bed palliative care facility in Vernon for residents of the North Okanagan. NOHS was incorporated in 1984 as a charitable organization to relieve suffering and improve quality of life through skilled and compassionate care to those with a palliative diagnosis along with support for their loved ones and the bereaved.

Initially formed as a small volunteer organization with a visiting program, the society is currently recognized as a leader in the development and delivery of comprehensive hospice palliative care.