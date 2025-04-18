Vernon Search and Rescue boat, Legacy, is on the water and ready to help those in need

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue have launched their rescue boat, Legacy, to get ready for the season.

Warm weather has arrived on the North Okanagan and that means people will be heading to area lakes - and they will not be alone.

Vernon Search and Rescue have launched their rescue boat, Legacy, to get ready for the season.

“It’s that time of year again when Legacy emerges from her warm winter home,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

“Legacy has been checked over, fuelled up and got a ride on a freshly painted trailer back to Okanagan Lake. Since it was a nice day, we went for a little tour and started some operator training too. Look for us on local lakes getting our boats and crews ready over the next few weeks.”

VSAR also reminded people their is no charge for the life-saving work of their all volunteer crews, people need only call 911 to summon help.