Interior Health has declared respiratory infection outbreaks in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Respiratory infection outbreaks have been declared by Interior Health at facilities in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.
The IH website says a rhinovirus/enterovirus outbreak was declared April 15 in Cottage 6 at Vernon's long-term care facility Heron Grove.
On April 17, an influenza A outbreak was declared for part of the Penticton Regional Hospital.
Also on April 17, IH declared a human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in the Hollywood Unit of Kelowna's long-term care facility Sun Pointe Village.
The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility. Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses:
- Clostridium difficile Infection
- Gastrointestinal Illness
- Respiratory Infection
When an outbreak is over, the facility is removed from the list.
The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.