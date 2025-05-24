Vernon videographer has rare colour footage of a 1959 visit by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

It was a historic visit by the top royals of the British Empire.

The year was 1959 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Vernon. Both royals have passed away, making the footage a little more special.

Vernon historian and international videographer Francois Arseneault has digitized the rare colour film footage.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has black-and-white footage of the event on its Youtube page, but Arseneault acquired colour footage of the historical event taken from a different angle as there were other people in the audience with cameras waiting to greet the royal couple.

“A young Dick Heggs, Vernon resident and camera aficionado, brought his 8-mm home move camera and captured this wonderful colour footage of the event on July 11. He kindly has made it available so we can share it everyone,” said Arseneault.

Arseneault points out the footage shows a “remarkable mix of Canadian Pacific and Canadian National passenger cars headed by relatively new CP Rail passenger locomotives.”

And of course, the royals were enthusiastically welcomed by Vernon residents.

“The Vernon Girls McIntosh Pipe Band played and the local Boy Scout troop formed the honour guard. There are plenty of background details to look for, the Coldstream Hotel for example,” said Arseneault. Today's footage also includes a “charming” family day trip to Kay Falls and Mt. Revelstoke Park, several years before the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].