Enderby implementing Stage 2 water restrictions throughout the community as of May 1.

Reservoir construction in the City of Enderby will lead to Stage 2 water restrictions throughout the community as of May 1.

The restrictions mean residents will be permitted to water their lawn two days per week for a maximum of two hours per day, between 6 and 9 a.m. and 6 and 9 p.m.

The days are determined based on whether a property has an even or odd-numbered civic address. There are additional limits on automatic irrigation that will require programs to be changed to meet the new requirements.

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, additional watering days are provided for drip irrigation and hand-watering of lawns, landscaping, plants, trees, shrubs and flowers, as well as watering that is related to food security.

The city is implementing Stage 2 water restrictions while the oldest of its two reservoirs is being rebuilt. Until the construction is completed, the community is reliant upon a single reservoir for domestic and emergency use.

“Water conservation reduces water use, which helps to ensure that there is enough water available for everybody,” said a press release from Enderby.

“In the event of an extraordinary situation, such as a structure fire or water break that causes a sudden and significant water loss, the need to replenish water storage to normal levels may require additional temporary, emergency water conservation measures over and above the Stage 2 restrictions.”

Emergency water conservation measures will be announced through the City’s emergency app, Alertable, as well as Facebook.

Reservoir construction is expected to be completed by late September 2025.

Complete information on Stage 2 water conservation requirements are available on the city’s website.