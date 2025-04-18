Two suspects seen fleeing Wednesday's shooting in Vernon

Photo: Ben Low-On

Police have released more information about a shooting that left one person injured in Vernon on Wednesday.

The incident took place shortly before noon on Wednesday in the 4000-block of 25th Street in the Harwood area.

“Two suspects, believed to be male, were seen fleeing the scene on foot — one wearing a red sweater with a blue puffy vest and shoulder-length curly hair, and the other in a white hooded sweater,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release Friday morning.

“Investigators also received reports that an older model, beige, Toyota Sienna van, was observed in the area, occupied by two individuals reportedly wearing hockey masks.”

On Wednesday, police said one person suffered serious injuries in the shooting, although their current condition is now known.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of 25th Street and 27th Street between 11 a.m. and noon on April 16, who witnessed anything suspicious or saw individuals matching the suspects descriptions, to contact police.

Investigators are also asking motorists with dash cams and residents in the area to review available video for any relevant footage.

Anyone who has information that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250 545-7171.