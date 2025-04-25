256877
Vernon News  

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidate brief: how will party lines impact advocacy

Candidates talk party lines

Chelsey Mutter

The federal election is April 28 and unsure voters have until Monday to decide where to cast their ballots.

Earlier this month, Castanet sat down with all four candidates in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding:

  • Anna Warwick Sears – Liberal
  • Scott Anderson – Conservative
  • Blair Visscher – Green
  • Leah Main – NDP

This past week, Castanet has released videos of MP hopeful's stances on various issues.

Wrapping up our briefs, you'll hear how each candidate thinks party lines will impact their ability to advocate for residents of the Venron-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

Anna Warwick Sears - Liberals

“I know that partisanship and party lines are always a challenge in this kind of parliamentary system, but I think that the important thing is to have a strong voice of advocacy and being able to work with other people. It's important we make strong attempts to work together.”

Scott Anderson – Conservatives

“I've got a long history of speaking out when its appropriate, taking leadership roles and moving things forward that way. In a party situation, we have to act as a party. I can't think of anything I don't agree with the Conservatives.”

Blair Visscher – Green Party

“There are two Green MPs and they have influenced a large amount of policies. The nice thing about being very outspoke and vocal but very science-based facts is you do get to work with everybody and provide consistent advice.”

Leah Main – NDP

“Under NDP MP-ship I would be able to advocate directly for people in this riding. If I were to be elected and serving in a minority government...I would be willing to work with the party that forms government to bring in what we feel is the important legislation.”

Full candidate responses can be viewed in the video above.

