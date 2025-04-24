Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidate briefs: how can the feds help the economy

Chelsey Mutter

The federal election is April 28 and unsure voters have less than a week to decide where to cast their ballots.

Earlier this month, Castanet sat down with all four candidates in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding:

Anna Warwick Sears – Liberal

Scott Anderson – Conservative

Blair Visscher – Green

Leah Main – NDP

This week, Castanet is releasing videos of MP hopeful's stances on various issues.

Today, you'll hear what each candidate thinks the federal government should do to help the economy.

Anna Warwick Sears, Liberal

“Mark Carney is uniquely suited for taking us through an economic crisis. Helped us get through the economic crisis in 2008 when it got really bad in the United States and in different parts of Europe, Canada had a relatively small impact because Mark Carney was the governor of the Bank of Canada.”

Scott Anderson, Conservative

“In terms of the economy, generally, we want a national transportation corridor with things like railways, electric transmission lines and a pipeline. We want to take away some of the redundant regulations and still keep things safe, but really encourage resource development across Canada.”

Blair Visscher, Green Party

“I think a change to our taxation practices is key. What we have happening is Canadians who make the least amount of money pay the most in tax. We have a middle class who is supporting the wealthy business owners and corporations. I really think it should be the reverse."

Lean Main, NDP

“The first thing that we would do is say and reiterate Canada is not for sale. Any tariff monies that we collect will go directly to support workers who are losing jobs. Not just union workers, all workers and to help ameliorate the losses of small businesses and medium-sized businesses.”

Full candidate responses can be viewed in the video above.