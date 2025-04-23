Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates are asked: what should the feds be doing amid the trade war?

Chelsey Mutter

The federal election is April 28 and unsure voters have less than a week to decide where to cast their ballots.

Earlier this month, Castanet sat down with all four candidates in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding:

Anna Warwick Sears – Liberal

Scott Anderson – Conservative

Blair Visscher – Green

Leah Main – NDP

Over the next week Castanet is releasing videos of MP hopefuls' stances on various issues.

Today, you'll hear what each candidate thinks the feds can do about the on-going uncertainty surrounding the trade war with the United States.

Anna Warwick Sears

"I think that the federal government needs to use whatever tools they have to stand up to Donald Trump and allow us to have other trading partners. I love the movement to remove interprovincial trade barriers. That is long overdue, and I'm really glad that this has motivated that."

Scott Anderson

"We can't control what what's coming from the States. We can only control what we do. Opening up resource development, building pipelines to the coast is certainly a step in way of making Canada independent, economically independent."

Blair Visscher

"We have so many resources here, so we really can focus on keeping our resources here. For Canadians, the Green Party has come up with an idea to have resources stay here — so we buy it ourselves and create a reservoir of supply and then sell it when the price is higher, which Quebec already does for maple syrup."

Leah Main

"The feds should be pushing back at the United States, because this is an economic war. We should also be establishing and nurturing trading relationships and defense relationships and cultural relationships with other countries worldwide."

Full candidate responses can be viewed in the video above.