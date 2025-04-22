Vernon-Lake Country-Monsahee candidate brief: what issues are top of mind in the riding

Chelsey Mutter
Advanced polling for the federal election closed yesterday and unsure voters have less than a week to decide where to cast their ballots.
Earlier this month, Castanet sat down with all four candidates in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding:
- Anna Warwick Sears – Liberal
- Scott Anderson – Conservative
- Blair Visscher – Green
- Leah Main – NDP
Over the next week Castanet will be releasing videos of MP hopefuls' stances on various issues.
Today, you'll hear what each candidate had to say when asked what they considered the top issues for residents of the riding.
Listen to candidate responses in the video above.