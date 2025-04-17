Private plane slides off runway at Vernon Regional Airport Thursday morning

Photo: Darren Handschuh There were no injuries when a plane slid of the runway at the Vernon airport.

A plane slid off the Vernon Regional Airport runway Thursday.

City spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said in an email at approximately 11:15 a.m. today, a private aircraft experienced a mechanical issue upon landing and slid off the runway.

“There were no injuries and there has been no impact to current airport operations. A thorough runway inspection was completed following the incident, and the airport remains fully operational at this time,” Hewitt said.