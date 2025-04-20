Traffic interruptions at the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and Gateby Place starting Tuesday

Photo: Google Street View

Motorists are being advised of traffic disruptions on Alexis Park Drive due to construction.

Starting Tuesday, April 22, at 7 a.m., temporary traffic interruptions will begin at the intersection of Alexis Park Drive and Gateby Place to accommodate construction of a water main as part of the ongoing 32 Avenue and 38 Street upgrades.

Construction will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with potential weekend work to maintain the project schedule.

The initial phase of construction will involve single-alternating traffic pattern changes and lane shifts at the intersection. Traffic on 32nd Avenue to Alexis Park Drive will be detoured along 38th Street as necessary.

Gateby Place will have a seven-day full road closure scheduled from April 25 to May 2, weather dependent.

To minimize disruptions, temporary access at the gates between Schubert Centre and Catherine Gardens will be provided to ensure continued access for delivery vehicles, garbage collection, and emergency services. Residential and non-commercial vehicles will be able to use the access gate next to the Gateby Care Centre.

Transit stops within the construction area on Alexis Park Drive will be closed throughout construction.

Pedestrian and cycling access will be maintained throughout construction.

Water interruptions are expected, and direct notification has been provided to affected properties.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow traffic control measures and remain aware of construction personnel's safety throughout the construction period.

