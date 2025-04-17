Shelley Peach taking over as new O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society president

Photo: Facebook Shelley Peach, right, is taking over as new O'Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society president.

Shelley Peach is taking the reins of Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch at a rather challenging time.

Bruce Cummings is stepping down as president of the O’Keefe Ranch & Interior Heritage Society after many years of voluntary service.

The ranch has been a part of Okanagan history for more than 150 years and is actually two weeks older than Canadian confederation.

However, the tourist destination has been experiencing financial distress over the past few years, but Peach is optimistic they are through the worst of it.

“Our current president has fought hard for O'Keefe. It's been quite a struggle, particularly the past year,” Peach said, adding Cummings had plans to retire for some time but kept pushing the date back until the now.

Ranch volunteers encouraged Peach to be his successor, and the board agreed. She will officially take over as president this week.

O'Keefe is currently in the running to win a $50,000 grand prize to fix up the O'Keefe Mansion. The winner will be announced at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

“I feel like this competition just breathed life back into the ranch,” she said. “It's exactly what we needed. The whole community, and far beyond our community, rallied to support us.”

Peach said they hope to “roll off that energy of the competition” and keep the momentum going.

Peach said new team members will take a fresh look at the ranch and “change can be a good thing."

“I'm feeling positive and excited for what's to come. I genuinely believe we were at our lowest and we are rising out of that.”

Peach knows there are still challenges facing the ranch, but she is confident they shall be over come.