Unique-looking moth spotted in Lake Country

Photo: Dylan This insect is known as a stick moth, a T-moth and a plume moth.

Today's Bug of the Week is a rather odd-looking insect that goes by several names such as a stick moth or a T-moth, but it's official name is a plume moth.

Dylan spotted the interesting-looking critter while at work in Lake Country.

He had never seen one before, so be grabbed his phone and took a pic.

Like all moths, this insect is completely harmless and while they mainly come out at night, they have been spotted in the daytime.

When at rest, the moth's long skinny body and collapsed wings give it a 'T' shape, hence the nickname.

It is also quite thin and looks like two crossed sticks when at rest, hence the other nickname.

When its wings are spread open, it resembles a bird plume, hence the actual name.

According to Wikipedia, the moths are pale russet in colour, with a wingspan of 18–27 millimetres.

Their colouration can vary from off white to rust brown and many shades in between.

The green-fuzzy caterpillars feast from May to September in two overlapping generations and can be considered a garden pest.

However, the adults can be beneficial to gardens as they act as pollinators.

They are also well travelled and can be found pretty much around the world.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect variety? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.