Coldstream resident calling for changes on Cosens Bay Road

Ben Low-On

A Coldstream resident is raising the alarm about the condition of Cosens Bay Road.

Alice Klim has owned property near the Coldstream road since 1996.

“It's got blind corners and very steep grades that make it impossible to pass a vehicle safely. I think it's a tragedy when you don't care enough for their safety,” said Klim.

Klim told Castanet there was an accident on the road this Monday. She believes the road averages around five accidents a year – from trucks, to police cruisers, and construction vehicles have all fallen victim to its conditions.

“My biggest worry is safety,” said Klim.

Cosens Bay Road is situated in Kalamalka Lake Park near various hiking and biking trails. Klim estimates that 500 people use the road each day during the summer months.

“Everybody has a right to use this road because it's a public highway,” said Klim.

Klim was a part of a court case that declared the public road a highway in 1997. When it comes to who's responsibility it is to make these improvements, Klim says BC Highways and BC Parks have both done very little.

“I want a minimum standard gravel, two-lane road with safe corners so that you've got views of another car coming. Then there will be fewer blind corners where accidents are happening,” said Klim.

She believes a future crash could be fatal if proper adjustments aren’t made on the road.

“I'm trying to draw attention to this so that we can resolve this issue before it is a coroner's report,” Klim told Castanet.

Castanet reached out to the Ministry of Environment which forwarded the request to the Ministry of Transportation, but they were unable to provide a comment before publication.