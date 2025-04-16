One person taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital after crashing ATV

Photo: File photo One person has taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in critical condition following an ATV accident Tuesday afternoon.

One person was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in critical condition following an ATV accident in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

Vernon RCMP Const. Chris. Terleski said on April 15, at about 3:50 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services requested police attendance at a property on Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon for an ATV incident.

“A person was operating an ATV on the property when the machine rolled, pinning them underneath it,” Terleski said in a press release.

Emergency crews responded to assist the injured person.

“An ambulance with primary care paramedics and an advanced care paramedic response unit responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition," says Brian Twaites with BC EHS.