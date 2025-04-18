RDNO gets grant money to improve Vernon area park

Photo: RDNO The Regional District of North Okanagan has received grant money to further enhance snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has received grant money to further enhance the snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board has approved $30,000 in funding from the Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant Program to restore a 160-meter creek and wetland locally known as Hog’s Gulch.

“The project will improve water quality and watershed resilience, helping mitigate impacts from historical agricultural ditching and drainage practices on the creek,” the RDNO said in a press release. “The project also aligns with previous studies, including the 2019 Biophysical Inventory by Associated Environmental, and the 2022 BX Ranchlands Development Plan by KPU, which both recommended restoration of this creek.”

Funding has also been approved through the BC Hydro Community ReGreening Program for $7,760, which supports the planting of trees and other vegetation that help enhance ecological networks across the province.

The funds will help create an agricultural food forest in the park led by the recently established volunteer group Friends of snc?cma?qtn Agricultural Park. The main goal of the project is to change how communities interact with food crops, showing how Indigenous food practices and new plant varieties can improve biodiversity and water conservation, and provide an outdoor learning space.

"We are thrilled to have received grant funding for these projects,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee and Director of Electoral Area B. “The restoration of Hog’s Gulch and the development of the food forest will not only improve the environment but also strengthen community bonds and provide valuable learning experiences for all visitors.”

Added Electoral Area C director Amanda Shatzko, “Through the development of this park, we are forging a new path for education and collaboration in our communities. This agricultural park is the first of its kind in the North Okanagan, and I am honoured to be a part of it.”

In addition to the recently announced community garden set to open on May 1, Phase 1 of the food forest development is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, and Phase 1 of the Hog’s Gulch restoration project is scheduled to be completed by March 2026.

