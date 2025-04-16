Spallumcheen split in two different federal ridings

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Spallumcheen will be split in half following the April 28 federal election.

Spallumcheen will be split in half along electoral boundaries for the the April 28 federal election.

Residents located in the southern part of Spallumcheen are voting in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee electoral district and residents in the northern part of Spallumcheen are voting in the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies electoral district.

A brief summary of voting information is provided below. For complete information related to the upcoming federal election, riding and voting information, refer to the Elections Canada website.

For those in the north part of the community in the Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies Electoral District poll locations are:

Election Day, April 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sunbelt Arena

Advanced Polls, April 18, 19, 20, 21 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Hall

For those in the south part of the community in the Vernon-Lake Country- Monashee Electoral District poll locations are:

Election Day, April 28 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Desert Cove Rec Centre

Advanced Polls – April 18, 19, 20, 21 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Desert Cove Rec Centre

Residents are encouraged to verify their voting information prior to showing up at a voting location as Elections Canada has indicated they may only vote at their assigned polling station.

For additional questions related to the election, your riding, or where and how to vote, contact Elections Canada directly at 1-800-463-6868.