Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding has four federal candidates to chose from

Photo: Contributed From left to right: Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), and Leah Main (NDP)

It’s decision day in Canada and voters across the country will take to the polls to elect a federal government.

Here in Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee, there’s four candidates on the ballot: Liberal Anna Warwick Sears, Green Blair Visscher, NDP Leah Main, and Conservative Scott Anderson.

All four MP hopefuls in the riding sat down with Castanet for candidate profiles which can be found here for any voters still undecided.

Eligible voters have an assigned place to vote which can be found online, or on their voter card.

Castanet will be updating election results as they come in.