Vernon man avoids further jail time after threatening to kill his mother

Photo: Contributed Vernon courthouse where Sean William Ryley appeared April 16 for sentencing.

A Vernon man who assaulted his mother and threatened to kill her was sentenced to 60 days jail in Vernon provincial court Wednesday, but he won't spend any more time behind bars.

Sean Wiliam Ryley, 29, had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, mischief and possession of a weapon.

Charges stem from an incident on the morning of July 28, 2024 where Ryley had been temporarily staying with his mother.

Court heard Ryley attempted to strangle his mother and cut off some of her hair.

He threatened to kill her on several occasions, pressed his knife against various parts of her body asking her where she wanted him to cut her, and blocked her from leaving her apartment.

In a rage, Ryley entered his mothers bedroom and messed with her possessions, damaging her laptop and door, at which point she was able to escape and hide in a neighbour's unit.

Shortly after, police found Ryley at a baseball field next to the apartment complex with a clump of his mothers hair in his pants pocket. Police also found a backpack and butterfly knife, which is a prohibited weapon.

Court heard Ryley had been drinking with friends the pervious night. In sentencing, provincial court Judge David Patterson said Ryley was in an “an alcohol and drug-infused condition” when he went on the rampage.

Ryley was sentenced to 60 days jail time, and with credit for time served has one more day in his sentence. Patterson told the court Ryley was not required to be taken into custody.

He also received a one-year probation and is to have no contact from his mother aside from telephone calls with her permission.

In sentencing, Patterson noted Ryley’s commitment to rehabilitation including going through rehab and testing negative for all drugs and alcohol in December.

Ryley must also submit a DNA sample to police for inclusion in a national criminal database, and he will be bound by a mandatory weapons prohibition.