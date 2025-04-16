Lumby Fire Department called to a structure fire in wooded area Wednesday morning

Photo: File photo Lumby Fire Department was called to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Had this morning's fire happened in August, it could have turned into a major situation.

As it was, members of the Lumby Fire Department, with assistance from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, had a tough time getting to a fire Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Tony Clayton said the call came in at about 7 a.m. that there were reports of smoke in the trees in a heavily wooded area near Lumby.

When crews arrived they found a fully involved Yurt, a wood and canvass structure with living quarters and other amenities.

“They were using it as a retreat and there was a function last night,” Clayton said adding the structure was a complete loss.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

“Access was a huge problem,” Clayton said, noting only smaller four-wheel-drive vehicles could get to the flames that has already spread to the surrounding brush.

“We could only use our bush truck and our UTV,” Clayton said. “That is the only thing that could get up the trail.”

The bush truck carries 200 gallons of water, meaning crews had to make several trips up and down the trail to replenish the water supply.

“It did spread into the bush, but we managed to stop it before it got too far,” Clayton said. “BX Swan Lake (Fire Department) responded with a crew to give us more man power.”

BC Wildfire was notified and were on standby should they be needed, which they were not.

A crew from the Lumby Fire Department will stick around tonight to make sure there are no hotspots.

Clayton said if the fire had happened later in the year, especially the summer months, it would have been different story.

“If this was in mid-August, it would have been bad,” Clayton said. “It was right in the thick of the bush.”