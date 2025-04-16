Large police presence in Vernon's Harwood area following shooting Wednesday

Photo: Ben Low-On Police presence in Harwood area of Vernon.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.

RCMP in Vernon are investigating a shooting that took place in the Harwood area earlier today.

On Wednesday, April 16 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a shooting in the 4000-block of 25th Street.

The call prompted a large police response and multiple frontline and BC Highway Patrol officers converged on the area. One person was transported from the scene with serious injuries.

"Although we’re still in the very early stages of this investigation, it’s believed to be an isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate any immediate risk to the public," said Const. Chris Terleski.

No arrests have been made and no further information is available at this time

ORIGINAL12:38 p.m.

A large police presence remains at a residence in Vernon's Harwood neighbourhood.

Bob Johnston said as of 12:30 p.m., there were approximately eight police cars at the scene.

Johnston said two ambulances have already left the scene without their emergency light activated.

“Police have yellow tape from 41st [Avenue] to 40th. The road [25th Street] is blocked from from 39th Avenue all the way down to 43rd,” Johnston said.

Police at the scene told Castanet it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for comment.