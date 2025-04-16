Large police presence in Vernon's Harwood area

Photo: Ben Low-On Police presence on East Hill in Vernon.

A large police presence remains at a residence in Vernon's Harwood neighbourhood.

Bob Johnston said as of 12:30 p.m., there were approximately eight police cars at the scene.

Johnston said two ambulances have already left the scene without their emergency light activated.

“Police have yellow tape from 41st [Avenue] to 40th. The road [25th Street] is blocked from from 39th Avenue all the way down to 43rd,” Johnston said.

Police at the scene told Castanet it is part of an ongoing investigation.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for comment.