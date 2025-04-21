Council of Seniors Citizens’ Organizations of B.C. releases issues seniors want addressed duing federal election

Photo: COSCO COSCO BC represents approximately 80,000 seniors

With the 2025 federal election approaching and advanced poles being open, Vernon seniors advocate Carole Fawcett wants to see federal leaders speak more about supporting seniors.

“We’re ignored, we’re invisible and we're still not heard. We don't seem to be taking much precedence,” said Fawcett.

Fawcett is a part of the Seniors Tin Cup, a group that fights for the rights of seniors around the province. During protests held by them, issues like liveable pensions and healthcare were brought up by protesters.

During this election period, the Council of Seniors Citizens’ Organizations of B.C. has released 10 issues that seniors want to see addressed during the 2025 election.

The council represents 80,000 seniors and 70 affiliated seniors groups around the province.

The ten points revolve around issues that many seniors are facing today, including pensions and social housing.

“Anything that helps people get economic security that allows them to live a defined life,” said council president Leslie Gaudette.

The list was created based on previous requests the organization made during federal budget meetings. Committees then go though the different priority areas and identify issues that come to the top.

Full list of topics:

Develop and implement a National Seniors Strategy to ensure older adults can age in place in age-friendly communities.

Implement an increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Increase the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) Survivor benefit by 25 per cent.

Build more social housing.

Provide a funding model for public transit.

Develop the Safe Long Term Care Act for Canada and support the implementation of the 2023 National Long Term Care standards.

Continue to implement and expand a universal, public, single-payer, national Pharmacare program.

Expand the Canada Dental Care Plan as a medically necessary service and include those with inadequate coverage.

Fund health care supplies for seniors including eye care, hearing aids and mobility aids

Support the UN Convention on the Rights of Older Persons.

Carole Fawcett with Seniors Tin Cup says that raising the current GIS would benefit many seniors.

“I think that's necessary for seniors who are low income and below the poverty line, the poverty line is $25,252,” said Fawcett.

The federal election is April 28.