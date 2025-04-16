Vernon Photography Club captured a day in the life of Vernon

North Okanagan photographers celebrated the first day of spring by taking pictures – a lot of pictures.

The Vernon Photography Club recently completed a photography project to capture A Day in the Life of Vernon.

On March 21, the first full day of spring, 23 photographers took photos around Vernon, Coldstream and Silver Star to capture what life is like in the area.

From the images submitted, a 17-minute video was prepared and can be viewed on the Vernon Photography Club’s YouTube Channel.

According to their website, the VPC is a “volunteer-run group of friendly passionate photographers, both experienced and beginner, who love to capture the beauty around us."

People are invited to join the club which has field trips and twice monthly meeting between September and June.