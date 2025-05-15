A Whole New World: A Concert of Movie Musicals' Greatest Songs coming to B.C. Interior

Some of the most iconic Hollywood hits of all time are coming to the Okanagan.

Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre brings a second major concert tour to audiences across Canada with "A Whole New World: A Concert of Movie Musicals' Greatest Songs."

This all-Canadian production brings the magic of Disney and Hollywood’s most iconic musical hits on a province-wide tour May 17 through June 20, kicking of in Vernon.

From the creators/producers of Music of the Night: The Concert Tour, this production builds on that success and celebrates legendary songs from beloved movie musicals.

Audiences will hear the greatest hits from Disney classics to renowned Hollywood studio tracks, featuring a live band and a cast of professional singers.

“This is a show that will bring some much-needed joy to audiences of all ages - perfect for every generation in the family,” said Alan Corbishley, founding artistic director. “With a live band, an eye-popping lighting show, and a captivating cast of exceptional singers, this concert production will immerse you in the music of all the greatest film musicals from Disney and Hollywood we have all grown-up loving.”

Concert highlights include:

Act 1: Disney Studios – A tribute to timeless Disney melodies, featuring songs from Pinocchio, The Aristocrats, Mary Poppins, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

Act 2: Hollywood Studios – Showcasing hits from iconic musicals such as The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Grease, Mamma Mia, La La Land, Moulin Rouge, The Greatest Showman, Wicked, and others.

“This exceptional all-Canadian cast, with credentials ranging from Stratford to international productions, delivers powerful vocals that are at the heart of this concert-based production,” said a press release.

B.C. Interior locations:

Vernon: May 17, Saturday, 2 & 7:30pm Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Kelowna: June 1, Sunday, 7:30pm Kelowna Community Theatre

Kamloops: June 3, Tuesday, 7:30pm Sagebrush Theatre, Tickets

Oliver: June 4, Wednesday, 7:30pm Frank Venables Theatre

Penticton: June 5, Thursday 7:30pm Cleland Theatre

Salmon Arm: June 6, Friday, 7:30pm Song Sparrow Hall

Cranbrook: June 9, Monday, 7:30pm Key City Theatre

Creston: June 10, Tuesday, 7:30pm Kootenay River Theatre

Grand Forks: June 11, Thursday, 7:30pm Grand Forks Secondary Auditorium

Trail: June 12, Wednesday, 7:30pm Charles Bailey Theatre

For ticket information, click here.