Vernon non-profit receives funding for anti-racism project from B.C.

Photo: Independent Living Vernon Independent Living Vernon currently provides support to people with disabilities and is now creating resources to help Indigenous and racialized people.

A Vernon non-profit has received $5,000 from the provincial government to counter racism and promote multiculturalism.

Independent Living Vernon will use funding to create Intersectional Advocacy Resources.

The project will create information resources to help indigenous and racialized people advocate for themselves and navigate large government systems.

To be eligible, the project must have begun on April 1 and wrap up by March 31, 2026.

The funding is part of an annual anti-racism grants program from the province where projects throughout B.C. are receiving a total of $300,000.