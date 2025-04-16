Okanagan contractor to head up construction of Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

A construction manager has been selected for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) said Okanagan-based general contracting firm Sawchuck Development Ltd., has been hired to head up the multi-million dollar project.

Sawchuk has crafted several community-focused facilities, building exclusively in Vernon, Kelowna, Armstrong and surrounding Okanagan communities.

Notable Vernon projects include BX Elementary School and the revitalization of the Kalamalka Country Club. Okanagan projects include the Kelowna Flight Craft Centre for Excellence and Aviation Museum and the award-winning UBC Okanagan Nechako student residence and commons building.

“Our passion for the Okanagan, especially the Vernon area, drives our dedication to incorporate local trades and materials into our processes,” said founder Larry Sawchuk. “By collaborating with local craftsmen and sourcing materials from nearby suppliers, we’re choosing to invest in the growth and vitality of the Vernon community. We are honoured to have been entrusted with building the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.”

Chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, Bob Fleming, said he's enthusiastic about having a local team with extensive experience leading the project.

“The RDNO has worked with Sawchuk on several other projects in the past, including the new Vernon Search and Rescue building and the Greater Vernon Athletics Park building. We are very confident in Sawchuk’s ability to manage quality, schedule, and budget and bring this exciting project to life,” Fleming said.

Efforts are underway to secure funding through community fundraising and grant applications to support construction, equipment, and furnishings for the project.

The RDNO has not disclosed how much money has been raised to date, but said fundraising organizers will soon share announcements about opportunities for fundraising participation.

