Transit for Teens to be explored in City of Vernon 2026 budget cycle

Photo: Ben Low-On A young man steps onto a bus at the Vernon station on Sunday April 13.

Vernon city council will be revisiting the possibility of Transit for Teens during the 2026 budget cycle – as long as staff ability permits.

At Monday’s meeting, council received an update on the cost of expanding the city’s current youth free-fare program for people between ages five and 14 to include teens up to age 18.

The cost to age up the program would be about $55,000 in lost fare revenue, for context the entire transit revenue for Vernon, Coldstream and the Regional District of North Okanagan is $700,000.

Council agreed Monday to have staff look into the feasibility of a two-to-three year pilot project for the program.

City director of planning and community services, Terry Barton, said staff should be able to bring more information about a pilot project to Vernon council for the 2026 budget.

Coun. Kari Gares raised concerns about putting too much work on staff and suggested pushing the item to the 2027 budget. Barton said the 2026 deadline is workable and said if staff becomes stretched too thin, council will be updated.

Council passed the motion directing staff to looking into costs and benefits and a possible pilot project for the free-fare expansion.

The report is expected before council in December of this year.