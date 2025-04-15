Most Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee candidates respond to questions from local social services agencies

Photo: Contributed From left to right: Scott Anderson (Conservative), Blair Visscher (Green), Anna Warwick Sears (Liberal), and Leah Main (NDP)

Candidates in the Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding were recently asked their stance on various community issues, and three out of four candidates responded ahead of the federal election on April 28.

Conservative candidate Scott Anderson did not respond by the deadline of April 14 at 2 p.m. Liberal candidate Anna Warwick Sears, Green candidate Blair Visscher and NDP candidate Leah Main all provided responses.

Social service agencies came together to come up with 10 questions, here are some notable questions and candidates responses:

How will Canada's economy be able to grow with cutbacks to immigration?

Visscher: "Immigration is vital to Canada's economy and cultural fabric. Rather than cutbacks, we need to invest in smoother, faster pathways to residency and citizenship, especially for skilled workers, caregivers, and refugees. The Green Party supports decentralized immigration that allows smaller communities like ours to welcome newcomers and meet our workforce needs, particularly in healthcare, childcare, and construction."

Main: "The short answer is: it won’t. Our economy depends on immigration. Cutting immigration is bad economics and bad policy—it means fewer workers, fewer entrepreneurs, and fewer solutions. I will stand up for fair, welcoming, and well-supported immigration that strengthens both our urban centres and rural communities like Vernon and Lumby.

Warwick Sears: "Mark Carney acknowledges that while immigration has been a key driver of Canada's economic growth in the past, recent surges have strained housing, healthcare, and public services, and that is why the Liberal Government stopped the Temporary Foreign Worker program expansion – because large corporations were abusing the program. Mark Carney and the Liberal team propose a balanced approach that aligns immigration levels with the country's capacity to support newcomers, ensuring sustainable economic development."

As the population of seniors continues to increase, do you support initiatives that allow low-income seniors to live independently in their homes, such as funding housekeeping and maintenance?

Visscher: "Yes, I support initiatives that allow low-income seniors to live independently. This includes funding for in-home supports such as housekeeping, maintenance, and personal care. The Green Party also supports expanding the Guaranteed Livable Income and affordable home retrofit programs to ensure seniors can live in comfort and dignity."

Main: "Absolutely. Seniors deserve dignity and independence. I support funding for housekeeping, minor home repairs, and transportation services that help people stay safely in their homes. It’s the right thing to do—and it also reduces pressure on hospitals and long-term care facilities. Our elders built this country. It’s time we showed up for them."

Warwick Sears: "Absolutely. President Trump’s tariffs have ruptured the global economy, and Canadians are rightfully concerned about their retirement savings. The Liberal party has announced measures to help Canadian seniors and retirement savings weather this storm by: Protect retirement savings by reducing the minimum amount that must be withdrawn from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) by 25% for one year... and increase the Guaranteed Income Supplement by 5% for one year, providing up to $652 more to low-income seniors, tax-free that seniors can use as they wish."

Where do you stand on permanently funding the 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline and the creation of mobile crisis intervention teams?

Visscher: "I strongly support permanent federal funding for the 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline. Mental health is healthcare, and we must ensure that life-saving services like 9-8-8 are always available. I also advocate for the creation and expansion of mobile crisis intervention teams, particularly those that are trauma-informed and include mental health professionals, not just police. These teams should be available in both urban and rural communities."

Main: "Absolutely. Mental health support must be treated as essential—not optional. The 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline is saving lives, and it deserves permanent funding. We also need to invest in mobile crisis teams that can meet people where they are, especially in rural and remote communities like ours. Help should be available 24/7, not dependent on your postal code."

Warwick Sears: "This was brought in by the Liberal Government in 2023, and I am highly supportive of these efforts. Federally, the Liberal plan is to establish a new federal transfer to provinces and territories, to expand the delivery of high-quality, accessible, and free mental health services. The mobile crisis intervention teams are led by the Provincial Governments and in BC directed by the regional Health Authorities. To continue these laudable efforts to address mental health issues in Canada, we need a strong representative in Ottawa that can work with these groups in a collaborative manner to find solutions that are a fit for each local community."

Some candidate responses have been shortened slightly. Each candidate's full response can be read online.