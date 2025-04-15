Vernon landfill extending Saturday drop off hours for spring

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) is extending its Saturday yard and garden waste drop-off hours at the local landfill for the spring season.

From April 19 until May 24, waste at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (GVDDF) can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Saturday. The rest of the facility will operate under regular Saturday summer hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bulk loads of waste hauled in vehicles like a dump truck will not be accepted outside regular hours.

Yard and garden waste reminders:

All materials must be debagged; plastic bags must not be left in the pile.

Only leaves, grass, mulch, trimmings, and other plant materials less than 20cm (approximately 8 inches) in diameter are accepted.

Yard and garden waste does not include animal waste, cardboard, logs, and stumps (over 20cm in diameter), plastic, soil, rocks, noxious weeds, fencing, fabric, netting, or other non-vegetative landscaping and gardening waste.

Any material other than yard and garden waste will not be accepted

More information can be found online.